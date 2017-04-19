BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Moody's:
* Moody's says sharp drop in interest rates and inflation in Brazil will initially provide only a limited boost to the economy and nation's borrowers'
* Moody's says Brazil's central bank is cutting rates and will likely continue to do so through at least 2018 as inflation slows Source text (bit.ly/2pg3dRf)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.