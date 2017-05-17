May 17 Moody's:
* Moody's says soaring airplane demand fuels positive
outlook for global aerospace & defense sector into 2018
* Moody's says airliner deliveries will grow by around 7
percent in 2017 before accelerating to just over 10 percent
growth in 2018
* Increased geopolitical tensions,growing cyber threats,need
to replace aging equipment to fuel 3 pct - 5 pct rise in global
defense spending over next 12-18 months
* Moody's says positive outlook on global aerospace and
defense sector reflects expectation of operating profit growth
of around 3 pct to 5 pct through 2018
* Moody's says U.S. defense spending to increase by just
over 3 pct in 2017 to just over $598 billion and rise by a
further 6 pct in 2018 based on Moody's assumptions
* Moody's says revised operating profit growth expectations
for global aerospace & defense sector down due to protracted
pressure on aerospace margins
* Moody's says expects large commercial airplane deliveries
to increase 7 pct -9 pct through 2018 as airframers increase
future production rates to meet demand
Source text for Eikon: