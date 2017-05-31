BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 (Reuters) -
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
* Moody's - Change in outlook to stable from negative for Singapore's banking system reflects improving growth conditions and stabilizing commodity prices
* Moody's - Loan growth will increase mildly for Singapore bank but sustained by the system's strong capital, funding and liquidity buffers Source : bit.ly/2rCmc9E
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company