April 18 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017

* Moody's: loan growth for the banks will also likely pick up moderately from the subdued pace evident in 2016

* Moody's: Taiwanese banks will also see fee income boosted by continued wealth management, insurance sales, stronger syndicated loans, trade finance flows

* Moody's: expect loan demand to pick up to mid-single-digit growth in 2017, up from 2.9% in 2016, as the economic recovery in Taiwan becomes more entrenched Source text: bit.ly/2pyLHY7