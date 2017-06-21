U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
June 21 (Reuters) -
* Moody's - UK banks' profitability, funding and liquidity to receive boost from boe low cost funding scheme
* Moody's - large banks, primarily Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (A2/A3 stable, baa3); lloyds bank plc (A1/A1 stable, baa1), have driven early TFS demand
* Moody's on UK banks - expects that other lenders will follow in 2017, as they fund loan growth while also replacing maturing FLS funds Source text - bit.ly/2sp74Mf Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.