June 21 (Reuters) -

* Moody's - UK banks' profitability, funding and liquidity to receive boost from boe low cost funding scheme

* Moody's - large banks, primarily Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (A2/A3 stable, baa3); lloyds bank plc (A1/A1 stable, baa1), have driven early TFS demand

* Moody's on UK banks - expects that other lenders will follow in 2017, as they fund loan growth while also replacing maturing FLS funds Source text - bit.ly/2sp74Mf Further company coverage: