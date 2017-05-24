May 24 Moody's :
* Says U.S. banks' profitability prospects improving against
a steady economic backdrop
* Moody's says outlook for the U.S. banking system remains
stable, as favorable economic trends support core profitability
over the next 12-18 months
* Moodys says "U.S. Banks' core profitability has the
potential to gain from improving net interest margins"
* Moody's on U.S. Banks says key asset risk metrics remain
steady, continuing a 6-year positive trend, and economic growth
should drive further improvement
* U.S. banks' exposure to the auto lending sector is modest
and ranges from about 5% to 36% of gross loans for the most
exposed banks
* Says retail currently weakest industry as measured by
forecasted 1-year default rate; u.s. Banks have exposure to
retail in c&i, cre, reit portfolios
* U.S. banks' capital ratios are satisfactory, while their
funding profiles remain a key credit strength
* Says U.S. banks' funding profiles remain key credit
strength, as core deposits, long-term debt more than fully fund
us banks' illiquid assets
