FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 11 UK banks and building societies
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Earnings
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Culture
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
WORLD
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 11 UK banks and building societies

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* Moody's takes rating actions on 11 UK banks,building societies reflecting increased resilience to expected deterioration in uk operating environment

* Moody's: affirmed the ratings of eight UK banks and building societies

* Moody's - ratings of Lloyds Banking Group,units placed on review for upgrade, apart from P-1 short-term ratings of Lloyds Bank Plc which were affirmed

* Moody's: changing the outlooks on the deposit ratings of five uk banks and building societies to stable from negative

* moody's: maintaining stable outlooks on the deposit ratings of three other firms

* Moody's: leeds building society's ratings were downgraded, principality building society's ratings were upgraded

* Moody's-Change in outlook reflect view UK banks,building societies now generally better positioned for modest worsening in UK operating environment

* Moody's: lowered its uk macro profile to 'strong+' from 'very strong-', Source text - bit.ly/2hn8cfx

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.