Italy seeks buyers as it prepares to break up Veneto banks -sources
* Soured loans to be moved to "bad bank", part-funded by the state
May 15 Moody's Corp
* Moody's to acquire Bureau van Dijk
* Moody's Corp - deal for approximately $3.27 billion
* Moody's Corp - deal accretive to GAAP EPS in 2019
* Moody's Corp says increases Moody's long term outlook for revenue and EPS growth
* Moody's Corp - deal for for EUR 3.0 billion (approximately $3.27 billion)
* Moody's Corp - Moody's will fund transaction through a combination of offshore cash and new debt financing
* Moody's Corp - deal expected to be EPS accretive in 2018, excluding purchase price amortization and one-time integration costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, June 20Riding high in opinion polls as national elections come into view, Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is trying to shed its populist image and reassure foreign capitals and financial markets that it can be trusted in office.