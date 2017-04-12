BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 (Reuters) -
* Moody's upgrades Belize's issuer rating to b3 from caa2; stable outlook
* Stable outlook reflects the balanced risks to belize's credit profile at the b3 rating level
* Has also raised Belize's long-term foreign-currency bond ceiling to b1 from b2 Source text : bit.ly/2o2Ke7v
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing