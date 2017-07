July 28 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Upgrades government bond ratings of Cyprus to BA3; maintains a positive outlook

* Moody's - maintain positive outlook on Cyprus' rating as improvements in economic resilience, continuing fiscal outperformance likely to be sustained‍​

* Moody's - Cyprus's long-term country ceilings have been raised, to reflect continuing improvements in economic resilience, fiscal outperformance Source text: (bit.ly/2tKnVaj)