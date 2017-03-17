BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Moody's
* upgrades serbia's issuer rating to ba3; stable outlook
* Moody's - stable outlook reflects the balanced risks to serbia's credit profile at the ba3 rating level
* Moody's says improvements to the fiscal framework in serbia will also support a conservative budgetary stance in the coming years
* Moodys says drivers for upgrade in serbia's issuer ratings include serbia's notable fiscal consolidation which has halted increase in debt burden
* Moody's on serbia - expects the deficit to decline moderately to 1.2% in 2017
* Moodys says drivers for upgrade in serbia's issuer ratings include recent structural reforms which have increased the resilience of serbia's economy
* Moody's on serbia - debt burden will continue to gradually decline reaching just below 70% in 2018
* Moodys says outlook for serbia has been moved to stable (from positive)
* Moody's says serbia could benefit from continued institutional improvements as part of the eu accession process
* Moody's says expects serbia's achievements in maintaining price stability will be preserved Source text for Eikon:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing