March 17 Moody's

* upgrades serbia's issuer rating to ba3; stable outlook

* Moody's - stable outlook reflects the balanced risks to serbia's credit profile at the ba3 rating level

* Moody's says improvements to the fiscal framework in serbia will also support a conservative budgetary stance in the coming years

* Moodys says drivers for upgrade in serbia's issuer ratings include serbia's notable fiscal consolidation which has halted increase in debt burden

* Moody's on serbia - expects the deficit to decline moderately to 1.2% in 2017

* Moodys says drivers for upgrade in serbia's issuer ratings include recent structural reforms which have increased the resilience of serbia's economy

* Moody's on serbia - debt burden will continue to gradually decline reaching just below 70% in 2018

* Moodys says outlook for serbia has been moved to stable (from positive)

* Moody's says serbia could benefit from continued institutional improvements as part of the eu accession process

* Moody's says expects serbia's achievements in maintaining price stability will be preserved Source text for Eikon: