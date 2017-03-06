BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Moog Inc:
* On March 1, entered Retention Agreement with Donald Fishback, CFO order to incentivize him to remain employed with co in such capacity
* Retention Agreement will be effective March 1, 2017-SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lPciu9) Further company coverage:
