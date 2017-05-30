BRIEF-Diasorin, Qiagen to develop tests for Diasorin's family of analyzers
* Signs collaboration with Qiagen to expand liaison test menu through adoption of select Qiagen assays Further company coverage:
May 30 Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp:
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
* Entered into LOI with arm's length third party whereby co to acquire undivided 50% interest in a silver-zinc project in Germany
* Terms of agreement will include issuance of aggregate of 31.7 million common shares to vendor
* Entered into LOI to also acquire a silver-copper-fluorite project in Namibia
* Qatar Airways interested to buy 10 pct of American Airlines