BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Morgan Stanley
* Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman earned 184,273 shares of co's common stock on March 1 related to co's achievement of pre-established performance criteria - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lIhMrh) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.