FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports second quarter results
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Brexit
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 11:11 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports second quarter results

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley reports second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Morgan Stanley - Q2 annualized return on average common equity was ‍9.1​ percent versus 10.7 percent in Q1

* Morgan Stanley - ‍reported net revenues of $9.5 billion for Q2 ended June 30, 2017 compared with $8.9 billion a year ago​

* Morgan Stanley qtrly ‍compensation expense of $4.3 billion increased from $4.0 billion a year ago driven by higher revenues​

* Morgan Stanley qtrly ‍non-compensation expenses of $2.6 billion increased from $2.4 billion a year ago​

* Morgan Stanley - qtrly wealth management pre-tax margin was ‍25​ percent versus 22.5 percent

* Morgan Stanley - ‍quarterly dividend increased to $0.25 per share; announced share repurchase of up to $5 billion through 2Q18​

* Morgan Stanley - investment management ‍assets under management or supervision at June 30, 2017 were $435 billion​ versus $421 billion at March 31

* Morgan Stanley - Q2 institutional securities ‍net revenues for current quarter were $4.8 billion compared with $4.6 billion a year ago​

* Morgan Stanley qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.2 billion increased from $2.1 billion a year ago

* Morgan Stanley qtrly fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.2 billion decreased from $1.3 billion a year ago

* Morgan Stanley - qtrly wealth management net revenues $‍4,151​ million versus $3,811 million

* Morgan Stanley - Q2 trading revenues $‍2,931​ million versus $2,746 million

* Morgan Stanley - as of June 30, tangible book value per common share was $‍33.24​ versus $32.49 at Q1-end

* Morgan Stanley - as of June 30, firm estimates pro forma fully phased-in cet 1 risk-based capital ratio under advanced approach​ about ‍15.9 pct

* Q2 revenue view $9.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.