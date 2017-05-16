BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
May 16Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc
* Says it plans to sell real estate located in Chiba-ken for 14.25 billion yen on July 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Lb3uu0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
* Says it sold property assets for 1.2 billion yuan ($175.81 million)