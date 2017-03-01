RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
March 1 Morien Resources Corp:
* Morien announces commencement of production from the donkin coal mine
* Morien resources -initial production at donkin is from a single continuous miner, with addition of a second continuous miner scheduled for later in 2017
* Morien resources corp - construction of a coal handling, preparation and processing plant is anticipated to begin during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit