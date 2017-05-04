GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Morneau Shepell Inc
* Morneau Shepell reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Qtrly revenue of $157.8 million increased 5.8 per cent
* Stephen Liptrap begins new role as president and CEO
* Morneau Shepell Inc - company is maintaining its policy of paying a monthly dividend of 6.5 cents per share
* Qtrly profit $8.1 million versus $7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.