BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 Morning Light Co Ltd:
* Q1 revenue 150.9 million rupees versus 143.3 million rupees year ago
* Q1 profit before taxation 12.4 million rupees versus 5.2 million rupees year ago
* Says Q2 2017 is expected to be better than the prior corresponding period Source: bit.ly/2r7IEH2 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.