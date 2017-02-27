Feb 27 Morningstar Inc

* Morningstar inc - appointed kunal kapoor, company's chief executive officer, as interim chief financial officer effective march 10, 2017

* Morningstar - on feb 21, stéphane biehler, cos' cfo, notified co that he is resigning from his position effective march 10, 2017 - sec filing

