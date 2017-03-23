BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 23 Morphosys AG
* Says CSO Marlies Sproll takes temporary leave, Markus Enzelberger to serve as interim CSO
* Says she continues to be a member of executive board and will return to her CSO role as soon as circumstances will allow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.