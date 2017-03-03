BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
March 3 Morphosys AG:
* Announces that its licensee janssen has reported new data from two phase 3 studies of guselkumab in plaque psoriasis
* Both studies met all primary endpoints, according to abstracts submitted by Janssen to AAD 2017 meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.