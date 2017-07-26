FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mortgage lending up 62 pct at ptsb, lays out bad loan plan
July 26, 2017 / 6:12 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Mortgage lending up 62 pct at ptsb, lays out bad loan plan

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* H1 profit before exceptional items and tax 53 million eur versus 117 million eur in H1 2016

* H1 impairment charge of 6 million eur versus 61 million eur write-back year ago

* Net interest margin 1.81 percent at end-June versus 1.80 percent at end-March

* Net loans 18.9 billion eur versus 18.6 euros end-2016, fully loaded CET1 ratio 15.0 percent versus 15.1 percent end-March

* H1 new mortgage lending up 62 percent y/y, increasing market share of drawdowns to 10.8 percent

* NPLs remain unsustainably high, aims to reduce to a high single digit number over medium term

* Plans to cut NPLs via accelerated workout; maximised repayments; natural cures; closures, portfolio sales Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

