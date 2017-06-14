BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 14 Mosaic Capital Corp
* Mosaic Capital Corporation announces withdrawal of public offering of common shares
* Withdrawal of its proposed public offering of common shares that was previously announced on june 12, 2017
* Says terms presented by syndicate of underwriters did not offer favourable enough pricing
* Says believes the withdrawal decision prevents excessive dilution to its existing common shareholders
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million