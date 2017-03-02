BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Moscow Exchange:
* Q4 net profit of 5.5 billion roubles ($94.36 million), down 28.2 percent versus year ago
* 2016 net profit 25.2 billion roubles, down 9.6 percent compared to 2015
* Q4 revenue 10.24 billion roubles, down 19.8 percent versus year ago
* Q4 fee and commission income 5.17 billion roubles, up 0.6 percent versus year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 7.56 billion roubles, down 24.5 percent year ago
* Q4 interest income 5 billion roubles, down 33.9 percent versus year ago, its decline is related to planned decrease of key interest rate of the Bank of Russia after a sharp increase in Dec. 2014 to 17 percent per annum Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.2850 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.