BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Moss Bros Group Plc
* Bryan Portman, chairman of audit committee since 2011, intends to retire from board following company's agm on 18 may 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.