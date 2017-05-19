BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Moss Bros Group Plc
* For 15 week period from 29 January 2017 to 13 May 2017 overall trading performance shown improvement on prior year, in line with market expectations
* For 15 week period from 29 Jan 2017 to 13 May 2017 like-for-like retail sales were up 5.5% with new season's ranges performing well
* Confident that business will meet market expectations for year
* For 15 weeks to May 13, e-commerce sales continued to increase, up 14.7% on last year, with continuing growth in mobile traffic
* Mindful that zero real wage growth will impact on consumer confidence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.