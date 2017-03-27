US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 27 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd:
* Acquires Finnish auto component giant PKC Group Plc. for euro 571 million
* As a result of its tender offer, MSSL has become controlling shareholder of PKC Group Source text: (bit.ly/2n7pECA) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)