June 30 (Reuters) - Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd

* Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group prices new EUR 300 million 7-year (due July 2024) non-call life senior secured notes offering 1.800%

* Proceeds from issuance along with EUR 200 million of cash balance of unit will be used to refinance existing 4.125 percent EUR 2021 notes Source text - (bit.ly/2u509GQ)