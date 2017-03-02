March 2 Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* Preliminary results for the year ended 31.12.16

* Gross written premiums up by 25% to £769.0m (2015: £614.9m)

* Net revenue up by 23% to £590.3m (2015: £481.0m)

* Operating profit 1 up 21% to £152.1m before impact of ogden rate change

* 5% to £132.1m (2015: £126.1m), after allowing for £20.0m impact of ogden rate change

* Live customer policies up by 15% to 2.35 million (2015: 2.04 million)

* Calendar year loss ratio 3 for year ended 31 december 2016 of 73.7%, before impact of ogden rate change

* Or 77.7% after allowing for impact of ogden rate change, within target range of between 75% and 79% (2015: 75.4%)

* Strong operational performance and lower financing costs increased net income 4 by 27% to £96.9m (31 december 2015: £76.2m)Solvency ii coverage ratio of 140% (2015: 156%) after reduction in ogden rate