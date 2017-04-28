BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners changes name to Sanchez Midstream Partners
* Sanchez production partners will change its name to sanchez midstream partners; announces new ticker symbol and website
April 28 Motorola Solutions Inc:
* Motorola Solutions announces investigation of Hytera Communications by U.S. International Trade Commission
* Says U.S. ITC to examine claims that Hytera is "unlawfully infringing" Motorola Solutions' patents
* Investigation is based on a complaint filed by Motorola Solutions on March 29, 2017
* Says potential remedies include enjoining Hytera from selling and marketing infringing products in u.s.
* If investigation determines Hytera "engaged in unlawful practices", ITC may issue an exclusion order to halt importation of infringing products
* Novartis receives FDA approval for expanded use of zykadia® in first-line alk-positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (nsclc)