March 29 Motorola Solutions Inc:

* Files patent infringement complaint with U.S. International Trade Commission against Hytera Communications

* Seeks immediate ITC investigation, exclusion order and cease-and-desist order

* Legal action follows patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation complaints filed by co against Hytera on March 14, 2017

* Complaint asserts Hytera is "unlawfully" importing,selling two-way radio equipment,systems,related software that infringe co' patents