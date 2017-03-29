BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Motorola Solutions Inc:
* Files patent infringement complaint with U.S. International Trade Commission against Hytera Communications
* Seeks immediate ITC investigation, exclusion order and cease-and-desist order
* Legal action follows patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation complaints filed by co against Hytera on March 14, 2017
* Complaint asserts Hytera is "unlawfully" importing,selling two-way radio equipment,systems,related software that infringe co' patents
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results