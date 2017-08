BRIEF-Motorola Solutions files proceedings in Australia against Hytera Communications, Hytera Communications (Australia) PTY Ltd

July 31 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc

* Motorola Solutions files proceedings in Australia against Hytera Communications and Hytera Communications (Australia) PTY Limited

* Motorola Solutions - claim asserts that certain Hytera digital mobile radios offered in Australia infringe three of co's Australian patents