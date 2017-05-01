BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Motorola Solutions Inc
* Motorola solutions to expand push-to-talk mobile offerings with kodiak networks acquisition
* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Says acquisition is expected to close later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results