June 2 Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd:

* Mountain boy acquires option to earn 100% of the BA and surprise creek properties

* Mountain boy minerals ltd - to issue 10 million shares, pay $1.3 million dollars in stages to great bear between date of exchange acceptance -august 20,2020

* Mountain boy minerals ltd - will make cash payments to GBR which could potentially amount to as much as $3.7mln were both properties to go into production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: