BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :
* Mountain Province Diamonds announces FY 2016 results
* Mountain Province Diamonds Inc qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Says company expects to be able to provide 2017 production and revenue guidance during Q2 of 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds -company expects to require further waivers in respect of other reserve account funding requirements at September 30, 2017
* Mountain Province Diamonds-expects to sell about 201,000 carats, due to timing of production, sales, co to reflect revenue during June 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results