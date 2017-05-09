BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Alitalia:
* Former chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo tells La7 television it would be impossible to save the airline without change to business model, even if someone were to invest "mountains of money". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome Newsroom)
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.