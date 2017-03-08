March 8 Alphabet Inc

* Movado Group Inc - Announces a partnership with Google to launch Movado Connect, a smartwatch collection powered by Android Wear 2.0

* Movado Group Inc - Movado Connect is specifically for Android Wear 2.0 and will launch fall of 2017

* Movado Group - Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss, two brands in Movado Group portfolio, are also partnering with Google; collections will launch fall of 2017

* Movado Group Inc - Movado Connect starting price of $495 available in US, Caribbean, Canada and UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: