BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Alphabet Inc
* Movado Group Inc - Announces a partnership with Google to launch Movado Connect, a smartwatch collection powered by Android Wear 2.0
* Movado Group Inc - Movado Connect is specifically for Android Wear 2.0 and will launch fall of 2017
* Movado Group - Tommy Hilfiger and Hugo Boss, two brands in Movado Group portfolio, are also partnering with Google; collections will launch fall of 2017
* Movado Group Inc - Movado Connect starting price of $495 available in US, Caribbean, Canada and UK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.