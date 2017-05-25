May 25 Movado Group Inc
* Announces first quarter results
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.40 to $1.55
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Sees FY 2018 sales $515 million to $530 million
* Q1 sales $99.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.2 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters
* Reiterates fiscal 2018 outlook
* Outlook excludes $7.0 million to $10.0 million pre-tax
charge related to cost savings initiatives in fiscal 2018
