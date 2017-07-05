FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Movado Group says acquires Olivia Burton
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Venezuelan lawmakers beaten, besieged in latest violence
Venezuela
Venezuelan lawmakers beaten, besieged in latest violence
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 10:26 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Movado Group says acquires Olivia Burton

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Movado Group Inc:

* Movado Group acquires Olivia Burton

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to fiscal year 2018

* Movado Group funded this transaction with cash held outside U.S.

* Deal for ‍approximately £60.0 million GBP in cash​

* Olivia Burton will continue to operate under Lesa Bennett and Jemma Fennings, its founders, who will report to Grinberg, chairman and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

