March 17 Mph Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding Ag

* 2016: temporary IFRS results, annual net profit of 81.45 million euros ($87.78 million), 1.90 euros profit per share (previous year: 84.10 million euros, 1.96 euros profit per share)

* In fiscal year 2016, Haemato achieved an increase in turnover of 20 pct, an EBIT growth of 63 pct, and an increase of annual net profit of 94 pct

* To propose at annual general meeting a dividend of 0.12 euros per share