BRIEF-Langold Real Estate appoints CFO
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 MPHB Capital Bhd
* qtrly net profit 30.8 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 132.9 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 30.2 million rgt, revenue 87.4 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2lRkxd1) Further company coverage:
* US firm bought real estate NPLs from China Huarong -source (Adds China NPL market, Shorevest to service Bain portfolio)