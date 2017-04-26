BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 MPLX LP:
* MPLX LP INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION
* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017
* MPLX LP - NEW CASH DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.02 PER UNIT, OR 4 PERCENT, OVER FOURTH-QUARTER 2016 DISTRIBUTION
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results