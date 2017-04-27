April 27 Mplx Lp

* Mplx lp reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Mplx lp says processed volumes in marcellus and utica of 4.6 billion cubic feet per day, a 4 percent increase for q1 of 2017 versus q4 of 2016

* Mplx lp sees fy 2017 organic growth capital expenditures $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion

* Mplx lp - sees fy net income $550 million to $700 million

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $886 million versus $645 million

* Mplx lp says qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.19

* Mplx lp - sees fy adjusted ebitda $1.7 billion to $1.85 billion

* 2017 maintenance capital is forecast at approximately $150 million, an increase of $50 million versus previous guidance