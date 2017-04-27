BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Mplx Lp
* Reg-Mplx lp reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Mplx lp reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Mplx lp says processed volumes in marcellus and utica of 4.6 billion cubic feet per day, a 4 percent increase for q1 of 2017 versus q4 of 2016
* Mplx lp sees fy 2017 organic growth capital expenditures $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion
* Mplx lp - sees fy net income $550 million to $700 million
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $886 million versus $645 million
* Mplx lp says qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.19
* Mplx lp - sees fy adjusted ebitda $1.7 billion to $1.85 billion
* 2017 maintenance capital is forecast at approximately $150 million, an increase of $50 million versus previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.