June 19 MRC Allied Inc:

* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”

* Clarifies that the company already started to venture into the renewable energy business sometime in 2015

* Clarifies that renewable energy projects needed to attain a target of at least 1000mw capacity in 5 years are still to be identified