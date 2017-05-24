Strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit to continue after talks fail - union
BRATISLAVA, June 22 A strike at Volkswagen's Slovak unit will continue into a fourth day after talks on wage deal failed, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said on Thursday.
May 24 M&S
* Shares down 2 percent after FY underlying profit falls 10 percent, says outlook tough
* CEO says pleased with Q4 clothing outcome when calendar impacts taken into account Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage: