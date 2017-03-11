March 11 Msa Safety Inc

* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates

* MSA Safety - payment does not constitute a full and final settlement from north river regarding its coverage obligations owed to MSA llc

* MSA Safety - $80.9 million payment reflects amounts previously invoiced to north river for reimbursement on cumulative trauma product liability claims

* MSA Safety - msa llc continues to seek additional amounts due from north river, including those amounts relating to $57.8 million verdict in court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: