BRIEF-Kennametal board names Christopher Rossi CEO
* Kennametal board names Christopher Rossi chief executive officer; De Feo appointed executive chairman
June 28 MSA Safety Inc
* MSA to acquire firefighter turnout gear manufacturer Globe Manufacturing Company
* MSA Safety Inc - Deal for $215 million
* MSA Safety Inc - Deal expected to be accretive to GAAP reported EPS in first 12 months
* MSA Safety Inc - Deal will be financed through incremental borrowings with an after-tax cost of less than 2 percent
* Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. announces payment of an increased quarterly $0.1025 per share dividend