BRIEF-Digimatic Group posts FY net profit attributable S$1.1 million
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$15.2 million, up 67.88%
March 1 MSC Group AB:
* Acquires Mjukvaruingenjörerna
* MSC will pay cash purchase price of about 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($165,000) with additional purchase price over next 12 months based on development of acquired business Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0550 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.