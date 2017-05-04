Australia shares fall on financials, real estate stocks; NZ hits new high
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.
May 4 Msci Inc:
* Msci reports financial results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $301.2 million
* MSCI Inc qtrly adjusted eps $ 0.88
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.88
* MSCI Inc qtrly diluted eps $ 0.80
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Msci Inc - full-year 2017 capex is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million
* Q1 revenue view $303.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Inc - full-year 2017 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $310 million to $370 million
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia