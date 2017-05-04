May 4 Msci Inc:

* Msci reports financial results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $301.2 million

* MSCI Inc qtrly adjusted eps $ 0.88

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.88

* MSCI Inc qtrly diluted eps $ 0.80

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Msci Inc - full-year 2017 capex is expected to be in range of $40 million to $50 million

* Q1 revenue view $303.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MSCI Inc - full-year 2017 free cash flow is expected to be in range of $310 million to $370 million